Tweed Heads woman found with drugs and $9000 in cash

A TWEED woman has been charged following the execution of a search warrant at her home.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command officers searched the 52-year-old woman's unit on Enid St, Tweed Heads at about 3pm on Monday, June 12.

During the search police allegedly located 500 grams of cannabis, over $9000 in cash and several computers and computer hardware believed to be stolen.

The woman was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she was charged with drug supply and possession, receiving stolen property, goods in custody and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

She was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.