Tweed helps with the big Clean Up Australia Day

Leween Williams, Kay Bolton and Steve Kudzius help some other volunteers get ready for Clean Up Australia Day at Fingal.

THE Tweed is looking much cleaner after residents dug deep and volunteered their time for Clean Up Australia Day.

People grabbed a bag and their gloves to pick up rubbish from public areas around the shire on Sunday, March 5.

Murwillumbah Community Gardens secretary Jennifer Unwin said she appreciated all of the hard work by those who cleaned up the gardens at the Murwillumbah Showground.

"Although the day was hot the volunteers worked tirelessly to retrieve and identify as much as possible in the allotted time,” Ms Unwin said.

"Everyone enjoyed the morning and worked really well together to create working space, identify larger items and hazards and remove the surface rubbish.”

Many people also gathered at Letitia Spit, Fingal to help the Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council clean up rubbish dumped on the private property.

Fingal Head Community Association president Helen Twohill said she was grateful for all of the people who spared their time over the weekend for the clean up.

"The effort of volunteers was generous and successful,” Ms Twohill said.

"We had a good response to the call for people to participate. Young, older people and locals including a number from Murwillumbah. It was a great collaborative community effort.

"I saw at least three large skips that had been filled. Great effort and well done to all who assisted.”