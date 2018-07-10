Tweed hockey comes of age

BORDER BLISS: Tweed Border Hockey won both the male and female categories in the Under 18 Queensland State Hockey Championships Division 1 last week.

IT was unprecedented. It was historic. What a day it was for Tweed hockey.

For the girls, they climbed back to the top of the mountain at the Cairns finals, defending their Under 18's Queensland State Championships title.

For the boys, it will go down in the books. Their Under 18 state title won in Ipswich, officials suggest, could be the Tweed boy's first since the 1974's Under 14's, and the first time NSW male team has won the championship in decades.

Last week, when Tweed Border swept the Under 18 state championships, marked an era of exceptionalism for Tweed hockey.

Here's how the Under 18 boys coach Kevin Conroy and Under 18 girls team manager Sue Saddler saw the triumphant championships unfold.

Boys

GAME one got off to a shakey start against Gold Coast before settling down to win 4-1, with an inspiring performance from Harry Gray in defence. Game two was an exciting, physical match versus home team Ipswich. It was an even and brusing second half, Tweed scoring with a minute to go. Oliver Conroy, Kyle Jeffrey-Prestwich and keeper Ewan Robson all outstanding. Game three, against Rockhampton, was a classic. A Joe Sandor penalty flick conversion after the final whistle won the game for Tweed 2-1. In the grand final the boys got off to a great start with a Joe Sandor special after some beautiful lead up work by our midfield. Soon after, moving Cameron Palmer into the forwards paid dividends when he guided one past the keeper for Tweed's second. Brisbane closed the gap in the 45th minute with a sizzling deflection field goal but that was all Tweed would allow. Ewan Robson was fantastic in goals saving many Brisbane shots, Harry Gray put in another very solid game in defence, Kyle Jeffrey-Prestwich was outstanding at defensive midfield and well supported by Kai Johnson. Oliver Conroy and Cameron Palmer played great games in the midfield to continually put the Brisbane defence under pressure and set up many fine attacking raids for our strikers, in particular Joe Sandor, who continually put the Brisbane defence under huge duress. Twee the victors 3-1.

Awards:

Player of the tournament: Joe Sandor

Player of the grand final: Kyle Jeffrey-Prestwich

Highest goal scorer of tournament: Joe Sandor (9)

Girls

THE Tweed Border Hockey Under 18 girls defended their Division 1 state crown in Cairns with a 2-1 win over Brisbane. Tweed Border played two games each day and topped their pool. On day one, the girls played Ipswich and won 3-1, then Toowoomba and had a 3-3 draw. Day two saw Tweed Border beat Mackay and Brisbane, setting up a show-down wtih Brisbane on day three in which Tweed triumphed 2-1, with goals to Michaela Bryant and Jade Reid, who was ultimately the top goal scorer for the tournament, while Brooke Saddler was named Player of the Final. Coached by Phil Reid, the girls put in a tremendous effort and were well led by Shania Myers who had an outstanding tournament.