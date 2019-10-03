Menu
Tweed Holiday Parks at tweed Heads is an award finalist in the the 2019 Caravan and Camping Industry Association Awards of Excellence.
Tweed holiday park among best in the country

Jodie Callcott
3rd Oct 2019 6:00 AM
A SHIRE holiday park has been short-listed as an award finalist in one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

Tweed Holiday Parks Tweed Heads was nominated for Holiday Park of the Year Award at the 2019 Caravan and Camping Industry Association (CCIA) Awards of Excellence.

In January the park finished its $1.5 million makeover which included eight new cabins and a waterfront barbecue shelter.

Tweed Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth said the transformation made the most of the natural environment surrounding the park.

“It was about modernising our waterfront cabins and improving the standard of the cabin accommodation to not only capture a new market, but also meet what the market expectations are for onsite accommodation in a modern Holiday Park,” Mr Illingworth said.

Park manager Angela Hodge said she was honoured to be considered for such a prestigious award.

Ms Hodge said her team had received positive feedback from guests since the update.

“Everyone is enjoying the new look down at the foreshore and our guests are enjoying cooking with a view at the new waterfront barbecue shelter,” she said.

“We are so proud of our Holiday Park’s achievements this year and can’t wait to see what the CCIA Awards night brings later this year.

“Our fingers and toes are all crossed.”

The 2019 Caravan and Camping Industry Association (CCIA) Awards of Excellence will be hosted in Sydney on November 7.

