Tweed Hospital is facing a "funding crisis”: Greens

THE Greens are accusing the State Government of using Tweed Hospital as a "political football" and have called on it to deliver on promises to upgrade the facility.

"Enough is enough," Greens NSW Health spokeswoman Dawn Walker said.

"Tweed Hospital is facing a growing funding crisis and it's time the Nationals delivered on their promised funding of $48 million to start upgrading the facility.

"Tweed Hospital cares for people right across the North Coast. It should be a first-class facility with a new emergency department, refurbished wards and specialist units, not left to deteriorate so it can be wheeled out each election for politicians to make unfilled promises.

"As a Tweed local, I've seen the community's calls for more funding to address the looming health services crisis ignored by governments of both persuasions for many years."

Her comments came after the Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council called on the community to join a campaign to get the government to act on the stalled redevelopment.

"It's time Tweed Hospital got the attention it deserves," she said.

"Successive Labor and LNP governments have shown they cannot be trusted. Hospital funding is too important to be left to the politics of the day. The Tweed community wants a decent Hospital, not border-hopping to access quality health services."