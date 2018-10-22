Tweed hospital to receive massive mental health boost

The Tweed Heads Hospital will receive more than half-a-million dollars in mental health funding.

THE Tweed Heads Hospital will receive more than half-a-million dollars in mental health funding following a new investment by the State Government.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said mental health facilities at Tweed Hospital would benefit from $600,000 in funding as part of a NSW Government investment to upgrade mental health infrastructure in NSW.

"The Tweed Hospital's Kurrajong acute unit will receive $600,000 for refurbishing wards, building a new gym, creating a sensory room, designing a media room and a quiet family room, improving activities areas, landscaping courtyards and purchasing new furniture,” Mr Provest said.

"Well-designed physical spaces in acute mental health units help dignify our mental health consumers by meeting their needs for recovery, security, and connection.”

Mr Provest said the funding would create therapeutic environments to support person-centred care that responds to past trauma and focuses on individual recovery.

Mental Health Minister Tanya Davies said the investment was part of the first initiative of the NSW Government's $700 million Mental Health Infrastructure program.

"This is part of the NSW Government's long-term plan to help our mental health facilities refresh their physical environment so they support modern care models,” Mrs Davies said.

"The $20 million investment is focused on delivering immediate benefits to help reduce, and where possible eliminate, the use of seclusion and restraint in NSW acute mental health facilities.”

This funding is in addition to this year's record $2.1 billion State Budget for mental health services.

Planning continues for the remainder of the $700 million statewide Mental Health Infrastructure Program, with a focus on enhancing specialist services.

If you or someone you know needs crisis support please call Lifeline 13 11 14. For local mental health services phone NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.