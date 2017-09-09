18°
Tweed hosts football's future stars

Jacson Myers and his Tweed United under-14 division one side will play in a grand final at Arkinstall Park today.
by Daniel McKenzie

THE footballing future will be on show at Arkinstall Park today with Tweed United Football Club hosting 27 junior grand finals.

Tweed and Gold Coast's best young talent will be taking the field for the finals, which are the culmination of a season involving almost 9000 junior players from under-12s to 18s.

After an overhaul of the Arkinstall Park facilities which saw its main playing field returfed a year and-a-half ago and an expansion to include five full size playing fields, the Marlins were best placed to host the finals for a second year in a row.

Blessed with plenty of space, Marlins president David Kershaw said the hosting decision was a huge honour and a reward for the club's hard work.

"To host the GF at Arkinstall Park is a great opportunity to show what Tweed United FC has to offer, and what great facilities and members we have at the club,” he said.

The Marlins have three sides of their own involved in grand final day, with their under-12 division 4, under-14 division one and under-15 division three teams all making it through to their respective age group's deciders.

Kershaw said home-field advantage would spur the sides on towards claiming titles and hoped plenty of supporters could get along.

"It is a free event, there will be food, beverages (no byo) and raffle prizes, and there will be parking available for $5 per car,” he said.

The first game was due to kick-off this morning at 8am. For a full list of matches and times, visit http://www.footballgc.com.au/index.php.

Topics:  arkinstall park football soccer sport tweed sport tweed united

Tweed Daily News
