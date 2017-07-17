21°
Tweed hosts Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase

Daniel McKenzie
| 17th Jul 2017 4:10 PM
Funnyman Dusty Rich brings unique laughs for the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour at Twin Towns on Friday.
THE funniest comedians from this year's Sydney Comedy Festival are hitting the road and bringing all-star comedy showcases to a range of towns and cities in every state of Australia.

Playing to audiences in more than 60 different towns, the tour will land on the Tweed with an epic comedy line up expertly curated from this year's festival.

MC for the night is the multi-talented comedy show sell-out Cam Knight, whose rapid-fire one-liners and masterful audience work is sure to keep the laughs coming. Knight is also a host on Channel 9's Unreal Estate.

Headlining the Showcase is American funnyman Tony Woods. Loved by audiences all around the world, and a favourite of the festival, Woods is one of the most respected comics in the business, with his talents influencing some of the biggest names in stand-up, including good friend and comedic favourite Dave Chappelle.

Woods kicked off his career as an original member of Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam on HBO and P. Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy. He is an all-round veteran and one-of-a-kind comic.

Support act Dusty Rich is a firebrand comedian with outrageously quick wit and an improvisational style that leaves audiences gasping for air. An established headliner, MC and touring act in South Africa, Rich is a gifted story teller with a streak of insanity bolstering a truly original act.

Also on the bill is improvising specialist Rebecca De Unamuno, whose credits include The Chaser's War on Everything, Kath & Kim and Talkin' 'bout Your Generation. On radio Rebecca has been the voiceover artist for Triple J's Breakfast Show and has been guest co-host of Late Night Chaser, Triple M Breakfast and has worked extensively in the world of voiceovers, including Happy Feet 2.

De Unamuno has also performed with Seinfeld's Jason Alexander and toured with him nationally.

Comedian Daniel Townes will bring the laughs for the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour at Twin Towns on Friday
Since emerging on the scene almost a decade ago as one of Australia's hottest comedy prospects, Daniel Townes has rapidly made his name as one of the country's best live comedians.

With his laid-back style of stand-up, Townes has won over audiences worldwide, having performed in Singapore, Germany, Spain, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Holland, and all over the UK.

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase

Where: Twin Towns

When: Friday night

Tickets: From $37. twintowns.com.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  comedy entertainment sydney comedy festival sydney comedy festival showcase tweed entertainment twin towns what's on what's on tweed

