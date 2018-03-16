Tweed in homeless crisis ahead of Commonwealth Games

CRISIS: Some homeless people are sleeping in tents hidden in the bushes along beach reserves in Tweed Heads.

CRISIS: Some homeless people are sleeping in tents hidden in the bushes along beach reserves in Tweed Heads. Richard Mamando

NEW data has revealed Tweed is in a homeless crisis as support services scramble to prepare for an influx of rough sleepers ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

According to census data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, homelessness in the Tweed has risen dramatically in the past five years.

Between 2011 and 2016, the number of people identifying as homeless rose from 308 to 444, a 44 per cent increase.

The number of homeless people in NSW overall during this time increased by 37 per cent, rising from 28,191 in 2011 to 37,715 in 2016.

Comparatively, the increase was 14 per cent nationwide.

You Have a Friend Founder John Lee says it will only get worse as homeless people on the Gold Coast are being moved "slowly and subtly” towards the NSW border by restricting access to popular sleeping spots.

He said his service had already experienced an increase in visitors by 10-15per cent and believes it will only get worse as the event approaches, now less than three weeks away.

Photo: You Have A Friend founder John Lee says the homeless situation in Tweed will only get worse. Scott Davis

Mr Lee said new signs in the Tweed that banned camping "on any streets, park, reserves, foreshores or carparks” meant there was nowhere for the homeless to go as they were fined for sleeping in their cars.

"They're effectively saying driver reviver doesn't exist. They're saying if you pull over and have a sleep, we'll fine you,” he said.

Mr Lee has previously called on Tweed Shire Council to reopen space at Stott's Island where homeless people wouldn't face fines, harassment or be asked to move on.

The space was previously a free camping site with toilets and shower facilities but was closed by the council in 2015.

Mr Lee's concerns echo those of Fred's Place spokeswoman Linda Williams, who told ABC Radio on Wednesday the service was struggling with the number of people needing help.

She said preparations for the Commonwealth Games meant many areas were "no longer accessible to those people sleeping rough”.