Tweed in rush for a favourite

TWEED FAVOURITE: Ayesha Gough plays in Tyalgum on Saturday, July 7. Tickets are already almost sold out. Nick Morrissey

TWEED's favourite classical pianist, Ayesha Gough, is returning to Tyalgum, and if ticket sales are anything to go by she is still much loved in these parts as there are only a few left to be snapped up.

The 22-year-old has spent the past year in Italy after being awarded a place to study at the Accademia Pianistica Internazionale "Incontri col Maestro”.

Gough, a graduate of the Queensland Conservatorium of Music, will appear at Flutterbies for her fourth time performing solo works by Liszt, Prokofiev, Enescu and more. She will be joined by Brisbane-based mezzo soprano Xenia Puskarz Thomas for a selection of operatic arias and popular songs.

"We are so proud to welcome back Ayesha Gough to Tyalgum for this special concert,” said Hearts Aflame Productions manager Solar Chapel. "Ayesha is a great home-grown talent in the Tweed, and it is such a delight that she is coming back from to perform in our quaint little space at Flutterbies.

"What a thrill it is to present Ayesha in concert together with the incredible Xenia Puskarz Thomas. Xenia is one of the most exciting young operatic talents in Australia and these two young ladies together in concert will be a powerhouse performance.”