Tweed is running dry

WATER suppliers are working around the clock to keep up with increased demand from residents after NSW experienced its driest July in more than a decade.

Gary Arnold, of Uki-based Gary Arnold Water Deliveries, said residents were running out of water months earlier than normal, forcing his staff to work 15- to 16-hours a day to keep up with the demand.

He said residents in Tyalgum, Limpinwood, Uki, Piggabeen and Cobaki were running out of water the fastest, with the company making at least 20 domestic deliveries a day.

"The main issue is a lot of people don't keep an eye on their water tanks so when they run out it's hard to get around to everyone because they need it that day,” he said.

"Last year it was dry but that was a month or two later, it's drier earlier this year which has made it really hectic.”

Mr Arnold, who supplies water trucks for roadworks, swimming pools and the Tweed Shire Council, said he had six trucks working full-time to meet the needs of residents.

According to local statistics from the Bureau of Meteorology, every month of this year except February has had below average rainfall.

In May, just 63mm of rainfall was recorded in the Tweed compared to 141mm last year.

In June there was just 58.8mm of rainfall while in 2017 there was 192mm of rain recorded.

February was the wettest month of the year so far with 308mm of rain, compared to just 67mm in February 2017.

This week, the NSW Government announced an extra $500 million in drought assistance for struggling farmers.

The State Government had come under criticism for taking too long to offer the emergency assistance, which includes $190 million for transport subsidies of up to $20,000 to help cover the cost of transporting fodder and water.

This July was the fifth-driest on record for NSW and the seventh straight month of below average rainfall for the state.

It has been the driest January to July period since 1965 with 99 per cent of NSW officially in drought.

To help our farmers in need, click here to donate to Drought Angels, or here to donate to the Buy a Bale campaign.