Tweed journalist reflects on time at the Daily

BEING a journalist in regional Australia is such a privilege.

The relationships you share with the community are real and honest.

You always feel a deep sense of responsibility while writing a local yarn because we hope to produce an accurate and heartfelt reflection of their story.

Those stories will continue in a digital format, but I also think it is important to allow yourself to feel a sense of grief at the loss of the print product.

The Tweed Daily News has shared your stories for 132 years and is as much your paper as it is the company’s.

I may have only worked for the Tweed Daily for a short time but I realised very quickly how special it was.

Joining the tight-knit team felt as though I was returning home.

I grew up in Ballina and studied on the Gold Coast and always hoped I could tell my community’s stories.

I will be forever grateful to my Editor Bob Anthony for giving me the opportunity to come ‘home’ and for making me feel a part of the Daily family from day one.

In fact, I loved it so much, I convinced my former colleague Jessica Lamb from the Fraser Coast Chronicle to join the team.

Jess has, and will continue to, represent the Tweed and tell your stories.

I will always cherish my time at the Tweed Daily and I want to thank the Tweed locals for welcoming me to your region.

I may have grown up an hour’s drive down the road, but I consider the Tweed my home and I look forward to a long future here.