Tweed juniors picked to play for Queensland hockey

REP HONOURS: Tweed Hockey stars who have made selection in the Queensland Team : Fiona Laybutt, Jayde Shultz, Bailey Charlsworth, Lucy Fitzpatrick and Trinity Ella Scott Powick

HOCKEY: Five juniors from the Tweed will be pulling on a maroon singlet later this year and representing their northern neighbours.

Selections were for the Queensland junior hockey teams to compete at this year's national titles in April in the under-15s and 18s championships.

Bailey Charlesworth, Trinity Ella, Lucy Fitzpatrick, Fiona Laybutt and Jayde Shultz will be testing their skills against some of the best juniors in the country.

Bailey will be competing in the boys under-15s division and said the challenge of facing high quality hockey players is an exciting prospect.

"The speed is very fast compared to club level,” he said.

"The teams know what they want and what ball speed they want to play.

"What I enjoy is the competitive nature of all of the states competing against each other to see who is best.”

The under-15 championships will be held in Narellan, NSW while the under-18's travel to Tasmania to compete in Hobart.

The selection for Queensland is a reward for plenty of hard work according to Fiona.

The Tweed-based hockey player said she was aiming to develop her skills and ability against quality opponents.

"I've been training very hard to reach this standard and I enjoy my personal skills being challenged at this high level of competition,” she said.

"I will definitely take away the memory and honour of representing Queensland which is something I will cherish forever and through this experience I will hopefully become a better player.”

Fiona said for all juniors the chance to meet players form across the country and form bonds through the sport was what kept her in the game.

"I also enjoy meeting other players from interstate and forming friendships,” she said.

"I am really looking forward to playing hockey at a high level and playing to the best of my ability as well as catching up with team mates from areas all over Queensland.”