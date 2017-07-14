Tweed juniors shine in state hockey win

Tweed Border Hockey's under-13 representative side celebrating their title in the 2017 Queensland State Hockey Championships in Gladstone.

JUNIOR Tweed hockey stars are set to test themselves against Queensland's top representative sides in 2018 after claiming a state division two title earlier this month.

The Tweed Border under-13 boys side swept all before them in the Gladstone based championships, going through undefeated on their way to the title.

After losing the grand final a year prior, coach Paul Charlesworth said his side had no expectations of winning the title after an indifferent performance in a lead-up competition.

"We were going in the championships with the mindset of one game at a time, and not getting ahead of ourselves,” Charlesworth said.

"After playing the Coulter Shield and losing three from three games, we thought we had a lot of work to do. So we knew we had to move a few players around but first we had to asses our strengths and weaknesses.”

The work paid off, with the side defeating Cairns 2 11-nil to start a run which saw them win five out-of-five pool matches while scoring 45 goals and only conceding three.

Charlesworth said the results had the side full of confidence heading into finals.

"The boys were in a good place, and against Gympie we played like a team that had been together for a long time and won 6-nil,” he said.

"The boys were so excited but we still had one game to go.”

They faced the also undefeated Toowoomba 2 in the final, but that counted for little as Tweed tore through their opposition to be up 4-nil in just 15 minutes, on their way to a 6-2 championship win.

"The boys showed that if you play like a team anything can be achieved,” Charlesworth said.

"We struggle to get teams together, but always give a good show. Tweed border is full of great talent even though numbers are dwindling, we've still got some great talent in the juniors.”

Gold Coast won the division one title, which Charlesworth said would be a huge boost to hockey in the region.

" People were impressed with how we played and the boys were really well respected,” he said.

Bailey Charlesworth received his second successive division two award for best player after slotting 27 goals, and was selected in the state side.

The side now moves up to division one for 2018.