Tweed law firm tackles the border

Aisling Brennan
| 29th Aug 2017 2:36 PM
BROTHERS IN ARMS: Simon and Adam van Kempen at their Tweed Heads office.
BROTHERS IN ARMS: Simon and Adam van Kempen at their Tweed Heads office.

BROTHERS Adam and Simon van Kempen have expanded their Byron Bay law firm into Tweed to provide the best services in conveyancing, property law and general legal advice to both sides of the border.

We chat with Simon about van Kempen and Associates:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? I enjoy creating an atmosphere with our small law firm where we can take the time to ensure our clients understand exactly where they stand and when we meet with them they never feel rushed.

I also enjoy setting my own hours. Our office never shuts for lunch; we'll make home visits and our telephone is answered by our staff after hours too. We're accessible on our clients' schedule and not just regular during office hours.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? As we have clients from either side of the border, the DST madness means we spend our summers speaking in two time zones. Also as we have joined a large number of conveyancers and solicitors in Tweed Heads we are enjoying the challenge of reaching the top end of this market.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed? Being so close to the Queensland border, yet only an hour from Byron Bay and with the great and new Motorway from Ballina to Tweed allows us to cover a huge swathe of the beautiful Northern Rivers as well as the southern Gold Coast. And although I mentioned above one of our challenges is the competition in the area, I also see it as an advantage because competition drives performance and results.

What are your future plans for the business? To continue developing into an even more well respected conveyancing practice and law firm with a solid and loyal client base where we can provide services with excellence and be recognised for it.

Fast facts

For more information about van Kempen and Associates, contact:

  • Suite 2, Wharf Central, 75 Wharf St, Tweed Heads
  • (07) 5599 4456
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  law firm tweed business

