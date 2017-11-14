Tweed Library will open in December

GRAND PLAN: JM Kelly Builders site supervisor Peter Richardson and RTRL Tweed Area Librarian Selina Ryan discuss plans for the finishing touches to the upgraded Tweed Heads Library.

THE Tweed Heads temporary library has shut as Richmond Tweed Regional Library (RTRL) staff and contractors start to make the transition into the newly renovated building.

Saturday, November 11 was the last day to use the temporary library before the relocation of thousands of books, periodicals, discs and other library resources, in preparation for the opening of the upgraded Tweed Heads Library on Wednesday, December 6.

"While there will be just over three weeks from the closure of the temporary library to the reopening of the new building, there will be a number of services to ensure continuity of service to our users,” RTRL Tweed Area Librarian Selina Ryan said.

"Our customers can continue to reserve books and other resources online, by visiting the RTRL website, and reservations fees will continue to be suspended until December 6.

"The mobile library service will visit the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre on Monday, November 13, and Monday, November 27 to further assist users with browsing collection items and collecting reserved items.”

Returns to the Tweed Heads Library can continue to be placed in the external returns chute at the temporary library site.

Materials and public activities continue to be available at the Murwillumbah and Kingscliff libraries.

Murwillumbah Library will be closed to the public from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday, November 15 and Kingscliff Library will be closed on Thursday, November 16, also from 9am to 2pm, while new loan stations and gates are installed for the Radio Frequency ID self-service system for borrowing.

For more information, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ Library or call Richmond Tweed Regional Library on 66702427.