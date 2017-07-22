19°
News

Tweed lifeguard in running to be named state's best

Daniel McKenzie
| 22nd Jul 2017 9:40 AM
Jayden Mandall has been named Lifeguard of the Year for Tweed Shire.
Jayden Mandall has been named Lifeguard of the Year for Tweed Shire. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TWEED lifeguard is in the running to be named NSW's finest after being crowned the shire's Lifeguard of the Year.

Jayden Mandall was recognised for the award after a successful summer in the Australian Lifeguard Service uniform patrolling some of the region's most challenging beaches.

It's been a busy 12 months for the respected and well-liked lifeguard, who took on a mentoring role for new lifeguards, with his leadership skills and integrity widely praised.

A summer of big surf saw three-year veteran Mandall involved in a number of significant rescues, including an incident at Duranbah Beach where he paddled through large waves to assist three people who were in difficulty after their boat overturned near the mouth of the Tweed River.

Demonstrating his knowledge of local conditions, Mandall was calm under pressure, waiting with the patients until a secondary boat was able to be launched and return them safely to shore.

In a separate incident also at Duranbah, Mandall was integral in the rescue of two people who were part of a large group struggling in a powerful rip current.

Tweed supervisor Brent Lethbridge said Mandall was a model lifeguard that any service would want on their team.

"He has an impeccable work ethic, enjoyed an exceptional season on the beach and is always willing to help out,” Lethbridge said.

Apart from his life saving commitments, Mandall also patrols at both Cudgen Headland and Salt surf life saving clubs, where he has volunteered for six seasons.

Mandall is now eligible for the overall 2017 NSW Lifeguard of the Year Award, which will be announced during Australia Lifeguard Service Awards of Excellence ceremony in Sydney next month.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  lifeguard lifeguard of the year sls nsw sport surfing australia surf lifesaving surf life saving nsw tweed sport

Tweed striking it big for tenpin bowls

Tweed striking it big for tenpin bowls

Top level bowls returns to the region after near two decade absence

Comeback keeps Marlins' title run alive

Kieran Duncan played a crucial role in the Marlins comeback against Nerang, and slotted the equaliser in extra-time to secure a 3-all draw for his side.

"Southport present a different challenge”

FAIR GO: Cities performance report is missing key indicators

For cities to be accurately compared, data sets need to be the same.

Baby going home with dad after mum's tragic death

John Petrak with baby Eleanor.

John Petrak will finally take his baby girl home today

Local Partners

'More than just a cheese toastie'

Fred's Place helping the homeless with the small things that count

Superheroes to dive in for palliative care

SWIMMING: Jack Sinclair, Luca Berger and Reef Ramsey get in the mood for a an upcoming kids pool party event for palliative care.

Join in on the pool party of the year.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine and shows you how to make it at home in her new TV special.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Aquaman conquers council in a bid to keep filming

Jason Momoa will star in the movie Aquaman, to be filmed on the Gold Coast. Supplied by Warner Bros.

Council has allowed Warner Bros to submit a DA.

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 12:00 - 12:30PM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 12:00 -12:30PM A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

INSPECT PROPERTY BY APPOINTMENT On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $960,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

you will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Price Reduced For Immediate Sale

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,295,000

The current owners of this property are prepared to sacrifice their weekender and have given us clear instructions to sell. They have enjoyed their weekender...

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past