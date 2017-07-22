Tweed lifeguard in running to be named state's best

Jayden Mandall has been named Lifeguard of the Year for Tweed Shire.

A TWEED lifeguard is in the running to be named NSW's finest after being crowned the shire's Lifeguard of the Year.

Jayden Mandall was recognised for the award after a successful summer in the Australian Lifeguard Service uniform patrolling some of the region's most challenging beaches.

It's been a busy 12 months for the respected and well-liked lifeguard, who took on a mentoring role for new lifeguards, with his leadership skills and integrity widely praised.

A summer of big surf saw three-year veteran Mandall involved in a number of significant rescues, including an incident at Duranbah Beach where he paddled through large waves to assist three people who were in difficulty after their boat overturned near the mouth of the Tweed River.

Demonstrating his knowledge of local conditions, Mandall was calm under pressure, waiting with the patients until a secondary boat was able to be launched and return them safely to shore.

In a separate incident also at Duranbah, Mandall was integral in the rescue of two people who were part of a large group struggling in a powerful rip current.

Tweed supervisor Brent Lethbridge said Mandall was a model lifeguard that any service would want on their team.

"He has an impeccable work ethic, enjoyed an exceptional season on the beach and is always willing to help out,” Lethbridge said.

Apart from his life saving commitments, Mandall also patrols at both Cudgen Headland and Salt surf life saving clubs, where he has volunteered for six seasons.

Mandall is now eligible for the overall 2017 NSW Lifeguard of the Year Award, which will be announced during Australia Lifeguard Service Awards of Excellence ceremony in Sydney next month.