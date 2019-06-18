Tweed light-rail to progress through concept plan

A LIGHT-RAIL, connecting the Tweed to the Gold Coast, will have a business plan developed.

The 2019 NSW state budget was handed down this afternoon from treasurer Dominic Perrottet, with $1 million set aside to develop a concept plan over the next 12 months to have a light-rail network connect Tweed Heads South to Coolangatta.

Negotiations with the Queensland and NSW governments and the Gold Coast Airport will continue according to Tweed MP Geoff Provest, who said this was an important project for the region.

"Honestly the light-rail is going to be a real game changer for the Tweed," Mr Provest said.

"Hopefully we will be in a position to finish off our business case from this."

Mr Provest said it was vital the Tweed is able to connect its public transport to the Gold Coast, particularly the Gold Coast Airport.

"Once this gets to the airport, it makes us a regional transport hub," he said.

Tweed bus services are also set to be rejuvenated, with an extra 330 services across the electorate promised from this budget.

Mr Provest said a study over the last 18 months highlighted hotspots which these new services will focus on.