Tweed Link details plans for Rail Trail

MILESTONE: Jubilant scenes at the funding announcement for stage one of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail from Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek.
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Funding for rail trail opens new tourism possibilities
  • Kingscliff's Marine Parade to close at night for resurfacing
  • New phase for Tweed Heads Museum
  • Slow down on the roads
  • Find an alternative and go car free this February
  • Safety mentors needed
  • Get your kids active and reap the $100 incentive
  • Council meetings to start

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.

