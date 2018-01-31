Menu
Login
News

Tweed Link honours Australia Day winners

Australia Day 2018 Citizen of the Year Mr Kevin Palmer
Australia Day 2018 Citizen of the Year Mr Kevin Palmer Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include

  • Top honours handed to veteran at Australia Day ceremony
  • Project stabilises Oxley River bank after devastating erosion during 2017 floods
  • Weeding out a freshwater problem
  • New library mixing old technology with new
  • Council programs aimed at securing our water supply for future generations
  • Two cubic metre limit
  • School's back - slow down
  • Have your say on the use of plastic shopping bags

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.

Topics:  tweed link tweed shire council

Tweed Daily News
Gig guide: what's on this week

Gig guide: what's on this week

There's so much live music happening across the Tweed.

Nightmare holiday for Tweed journo

People receive medical attention after a bus crash in Mahahual, Mexico, on December 19. Twelve people died and 18 passengers from the cruise ship were injured.

Tweed DJ caught up in Mexican horror crash

Park waterslides get tick, finally

STRESSFUL: Big 4 Caravan Park manager Ian Beadel from Hastings Point in front of the old water slides he wants to upgrade.

How a stoush over two waterslides cost $355,000 in legal bills

Enright keen to keep up a strong season

BIG START: Kobie Enright is eager to continue her momentum when the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro starts this week.

Tweed surfers will be among competitors at Tweed Coast Pro this week

Local Partners