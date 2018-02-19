Tweed Link is now available

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Abstract exhibition comes to Gallery
- Popular Survive the Ride workshop back for 2018
- Bottle your fears and drink tap water instead
- Get your hands dirty and help clean up Australia
- Council Meeting Agenda - Thursday, 15 February 2018
- Tumbulgum Black Spot works to begin
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.