Tweed Link is now available

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Abstract exhibition comes to Gallery

Popular Survive the Ride workshop back for 2018

Bottle your fears and drink tap water instead

Get your hands dirty and help clean up Australia

Council Meeting Agenda - Thursday, 15 February 2018

Tumbulgum Black Spot works to begin

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.