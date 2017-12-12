Tweed locals fight for water

NO GO: Protesters gather outside Tweed Shire Council last month opposing a DA seeking to commercially extract water from a Uki property.

THE fight to protect Tweed's water continues for many residents who remain concerned about the implications water extraction could have on the shire's aquifers.

After Tweed Shire Council decided to change its LEP to prohibit water extraction this week, Tweed Water Alliance spokesperson Jeremy Tager told the Tweed Daily News the action group hoped council would also put a stop to current water extraction development applications being assessed by excluding the proposed savings clause.

Mr Tager said TWA members were ready to go to any length to ensure council listens to their concerns, claiming water extraction is on the same level as the popular anti-CSG campaign.

"We will be doing all we can to make sure that the planning folks accept this decision and the two pending (development application) decisions are turned down,” Mr Tager said, referring to the possibility of the savings clause being included in the LEP changes.

"While it's a delay, we certainly support changing the LEP back to what it was.

"If the political system fails us and the legal fails us, which I don't see happening because I see it moving the right way, but if it fails us the community won't let it happen.

"I think there is more angst in the waiting for a decision.”

Mr Tager said council needs to ban water extraction because of the lack of evidence around its implications for the environment.

"There is no information in those documents that tell you about water extraction on a local scale,” he said.

"There is no mapping of the aquifers in this shire, how they're connected and how they are connected to bores being used.

"There's absolutely no studies about Rowlands Creek or any other catchment areas or about the impacts.”

Mr Tager said the community was determined to prevent the Tweed's water extraction businesses from expanding any further.

"The opposition to water mining in this shire is on a par with CSG,” he said.

"There's so many people who were involved in Bentley.”