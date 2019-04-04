Tweed maintain their confidence

RUGBY LEAGUE: Another strong start and improvement in ball retention is what Seagulls women's coach Kelvin Wright wants to see on Saturday afternoon.

Tweed play their first home game of the season against Toowoomba Valleys at Piggabeen - kick-off at 4pm.

Following a tough loss last week to Easts Tigers, the Seagulls will need a more polished performance to get their first win of the season.

"We competed really well and there were periods we were on top last week but out completion rates hurt us,” Wright said.

"We started the game really well, we had some really good support around the ruck - we just need to be more consistent.”

Valleys are coming off a heavy loss in Round 1 and will be looking to get their season back on track.

Valleys went down to Wests Brisbane by 40-4.

Wright said he wanted his team to remain positive throughout the contest, as well as playing smart rugby league.

"I do not want us being negative - we need to run hard and be effective in our tackles,” he said.

"We need to make sure we back ourselves.”