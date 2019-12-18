Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Coast detectives will tomorrow apply for the extradition of a 22-year-old man who was arrested at Tweed Heads for allegedly sexually assaulting two women on the southern Gold Coast. Picture: File.
Gold Coast detectives will tomorrow apply for the extradition of a 22-year-old man who was arrested at Tweed Heads for allegedly sexually assaulting two women on the southern Gold Coast. Picture: File.
Breaking

Tweed man arrested for sexual assaults on southern Gold Coast

Jodie Callcott
18th Dec 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast detectives will tomorrow apply for the extradition of a 22-year-old man who was arrested at Tweed Heads for allegedly sexually assaulting two women on the southern Gold Coast.

It will be alleged about 8am on December 10, a 26-year-old woman was walking along the footpath on Pacific Pde, Bilinga, when she was sexually assaulted by a man not known to her.

The woman screamed, prompting the man to run away along Mills St.

It will be further alleged about 7am on December 17, a 27-year-old woman was walking her dog towards her car which was parked on Miles St, Kirra, when she was sexually assaulted by a man who was also not known to her.

The victim allegedly pushed the man off, before he fled along Musgrave St.

Following both incidents being reported to police yesterday, a 22-year-old Bilambil Heights man was arrested by NSW Police at Tweed Heads today.

The man will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court tomorrow, where detectives will seek his extradition to the Gold Coast.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have also been assaulted in the vicinity of the Bilinga or Coolangatta areas over the past two months, to come forward.

Investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902508926

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Survival guide: How to stay safe on critical bushfire day

        Survival guide: How to stay safe on critical bushfire day

        News As NSW braces for a horror Thursday with soaring temperatures and high winds, here’s how to keep safe if a bushfire is threatening your home.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Kidnapper jailed over violent home invasion

        premium_icon Kidnapper jailed over violent home invasion

        News A man responsible for keeping a person against their will for more than two hours...

        IN COURT: 42 people to face Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 42 people to face Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...