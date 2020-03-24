Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Tweed man has been charged after allegedly spitting on an officer.
A Tweed man has been charged after allegedly spitting on an officer.
News

Tweed man charged after allegedly assaulting officer

Jodie Callcott
24th Mar 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KINGSCLIFF man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

Police were called to a Kingscliff restaurant about 6pm on Friday after a man was "causing trouble".

While police were waiting for medical assistance, the 51-year-old allegedly verbally abused staff and patrons of the Marine Parade restaurant.

The man then allegedly spat in the face of a female constable.

He was charged with assault police and offensive behaviour.

More Stories

assault police assualt kingscliff spit twdcourt twdnews twdpolice tweed
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        News NSW has recorded its biggest overnight spike with a further 149 COVID-19 cases bringing the total diagnoses across the state to 818.

        • 24th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
        Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        premium_icon Isolation bubble about to burst for cruise couple

        News ‘From here, it’s getting more and more scary the closer we get’

        • 24th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
        Tourists blatantly ignore virus rule

        Tourists blatantly ignore virus rule

        Travel Coronavirus Australia: Fury as Byron Bay tourists crowd beaches

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know