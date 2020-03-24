Tweed man charged after allegedly assaulting officer

A Tweed man has been charged after allegedly spitting on an officer.

A KINGSCLIFF man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

Police were called to a Kingscliff restaurant about 6pm on Friday after a man was "causing trouble".

While police were waiting for medical assistance, the 51-year-old allegedly verbally abused staff and patrons of the Marine Parade restaurant.

The man then allegedly spat in the face of a female constable.

He was charged with assault police and offensive behaviour.