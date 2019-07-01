Tweed man charged after police raid finds drugs, guns

A NUNDERI man who was allegedly found with 21 cannabis plants and a shotgun under his bed has been released on bail.

Police said about 11.30am on Thursday June 27, police searched a Nunderi property and seized 21 cannabis plants, 140 grams of cannabis leaf, a double barrel shot gun and a slug gun.

A 53-year-old man from the property was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with possess prohibited drug, cultivate prohibited drug, possess unauthorised firearm and not keep firearm safe.

The man was bailed to appear before Murwillumbah Court on July 18.