Tweed man charged with drug offences

A Tweed Heads teenager has been arrested after allegedly importing 124g of MDMA.

A man has been arrested in Tweed Heads after allegedly importing more than $18,000 worth of MDMA.

Earlier this month, Australian Federal Police intercepted a package for the United Kingdom allegedly containing 124g of MDMA.

Officers from the Northern Region Enforcement Squad North Coast started a strike force to investigate.

About noon on Wednesday, an 18-year-old man attended a post office on Wharf St, Tweed Heads and was arrested.

Police executed a search warrant at a Semillon Crt address and allegedly found drug paraphernalia and electronic storage devices for Bitcoin transactions.

The 18-year-old was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with possess marketable quantity unlawful import border control drug and deal with the property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

He fronted Tweed Heads Local Court today and was granted conditional bail.

He will reappear on Monday, November 11.