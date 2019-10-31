Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Tweed Heads teenager has been arrested after allegedly importing 124g of MDMA.
A Tweed Heads teenager has been arrested after allegedly importing 124g of MDMA.
News

Tweed man charged with drug offences

Jodie Callcott
31st Oct 2019 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been arrested in Tweed Heads after allegedly importing more than $18,000 worth of MDMA.

Earlier this month, Australian Federal Police intercepted a package for the United Kingdom allegedly containing 124g of MDMA.

Officers from the Northern Region Enforcement Squad North Coast started a strike force to investigate.

About noon on Wednesday, an 18-year-old man attended a post office on Wharf St, Tweed Heads and was arrested.

Police executed a search warrant at a Semillon Crt address and allegedly found drug paraphernalia and electronic storage devices for Bitcoin transactions.

The 18-year-old was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with possess marketable quantity unlawful import border control drug and deal with the property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

He fronted Tweed Heads Local Court today and was granted conditional bail.

He will reappear on Monday, November 11.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airbnb says Tweed is better off without red-tape

        premium_icon Airbnb says Tweed is better off without red-tape

        Business One of the world’s leaders in short-term accommodation has urged the state government to turn it’s back on the proposed rental legislation

        Toddler critical after being 'dragged five metres' by car

        premium_icon Toddler critical after being 'dragged five metres' by car

        News Gold Coast child struck by car in driveway during horror accident

        CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

        premium_icon CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

        News Bystanders tried desperately to save the hang-gliding instructor

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards