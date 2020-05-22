Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.
The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.
Crime

Tweed man faces sex assault charges

Jodie Callcott
22nd May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED man who allegedly raped and assaulted a woman will have his charges finalised this month.

The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.

<< Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial >>

He faces three charges, including having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation - recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, domestic violence related.

His case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to determine the outcome of a case conference.

<< Retired farmer charged with child sex offences granted bail >>

The man will appear in the same court on May 26 for charge certification.

More Stories

Show More
rape allegations sex assault charges twdcourt twdcrime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Tweed jobs some of hardest hit by COVID-19 shutdown

        premium_icon Why Tweed jobs some of hardest hit by COVID-19 shutdown

        News The Tweed is predicted to be among the worst affected by the coronavirus downturn as researchers warn the border is a hurdle on the road to economic recovery.

        Unique new way to fight hardship in our region

        premium_icon Unique new way to fight hardship in our region

        News Inside the Salvos' new 'digital doorknock' to funds

        Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial

        premium_icon Alleged Northern Rivers child sex offender to face trial

        Crime The man is accused of having sex with a child over five years

        ‘CATASTROPHIC’: Border closure killing business and tourism

        premium_icon ‘CATASTROPHIC’: Border closure killing business and tourism

        Health Border closure is “killing” small business and tourism