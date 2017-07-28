Tweed man finds $100,000 winning lotto ticket

A retired Tweed Heads man has been left shaking by the discovery he won $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

The man discovered the winning ticket in his wallet almost two months after the draw.

"Fair dinkum,” he said when his $100,000 windfall was confirmed. "I forgot I had the ticket. I went to buy a Lotto ticket in this weekend's Superdraw and I found it in my wallet.

"Well the ticket says it all - lucky all right. I called in to the newsagent on way to the shop to get dinner. I was shaking that much I never got dinner. Could be takeaway tonight to celebrate.”

The regular Lucky Lotteries player said he will now become a NSW Lotteries Players Club member so that he can register future entries and be contacted directly about any major wins.

"This win's come at a good time,” he said.

"The old keycard was getting a bit low. This will help create a nice buffer so I have something when I need it in the future.”

The winning entry of five consecutive numbers in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10162 was purchased at Tweed City News, in Tweed City Shopping Centre.

Tweed City News owner Alistair Liddemore said he was thrilled the mystery had been solved and the winner had been united with his prize.

"During the past 15 years, we've had at least 10 customers win division one or first prize. It's great to add another win to our collection,” he said.

"During the past two months we've had so many people coming in to check their tickets and asking if the winner has been found.

"We're thrilled for our customer. Hopefully we'll have some more winners after this weekend's $20 Million Superdraw.”