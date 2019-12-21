Tweed man jailed for trying to run down police

A Banora Point man who tried to mow down a police officer with his car has been sentenced to jail. Picture: Nathan Edwards.

A BANORA Point man who tried to mow down a police officer with his car has been sentenced to jail.

Bronson Samuel Godfrey in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, drive a motor vehicle during disqualification period and drive dangerously.

The ordeal happened on September 17 when Tweed police went to Godfrey’s address for a bail compliance check.

An officer approached a Holden Commodore parked opposite the Darlington Dr address and saw Godfrey sitting in the driver’s seat.

Court documents stated Godfrey turned his car on and revved the engine.

The officer stood in front of the car and yelled at Godfrey to stop it, instead, he drove at “speed” towards the officer who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police weren’t able to catch Godfrey who drove more than 50km over the speed limit and nearly caused a crash while fleeing from police.

However, he phoned police the next day when he heard he was a suspect for trying to run a police officer over.

He handed himself into Tweed Heads Police Station about two hours later but refuted the claim it was him driving.

He was arrested after being unable to prove otherwise, despite telling police it was all a “f***ing stitch up”.

Defence lawyer Tom Ivey said his client panicked at the thought of returning to jail after he had spent time in Goulburn’s super maximum security prison when he was 21.

“He had a difficult time in custody in Goulburn’s Supermax prison where there was a high level of violence and anxiety at all times,” Mr Ivey said.

“When released, he was extremely anxious and paranoid … and had a genuine fear of returning to custody.

“He had just returned to the family home and panicked and made the decision to flee rather than face the music.”

Magistrate Jeff Linden told the court Godfrey’s driving showed he had no regard for the public’s safety, or himself.

Mr Linden said Godfrey’s criminal history “does him no favours” and noted he was already disqualified from driving until 2040.

He was convicted and sentenced to three months in jail and further disqualified from driving for 12 months.