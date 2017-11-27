Tweed man pleads guilty to drug charges

A Tweed Heads man will be sentenced over a number of drug-related charges.

A TWEED Heads West man will be sentenced next month in relation to a string of drug-related charges.

Alik James Lacrosse-Young, 22, was represented by lawyer Sophie Dagg at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, and lodged guilty pleas to supplying cannabis, possessing cannabis, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

Police attended Lacrosse-Young's home on May 15 this year, and allegedly found a total of 1.185kg of marijuana and 244g of MDMA in the form of 487 tablets and 48 capsules, along with an amount in powder and crystal form.

According to court documents, police also found $3400 in a red bag in Lacrosse-Young's bedroom.

Magistrate Michael Dakin set the matter down for sentence at Tweed Heads Local Court on December 20.

Lacrosse-Young, who appeared before court via audio visual link, did not apply for bail, and it was formally refused.