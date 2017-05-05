Tweed man to face court after police search nets drugs

A MAN faced court today after more than 300 pills, methamphetamine, prescription medication, cannabis and drug paraphernalia and chemicals allegedly used to manufacture prohibited drugs were found during a police search at Tweed Heads.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody yesterday (Thursday, May 4), after police executed the search warrant at a home in Stuart Street, Tweed Heads at about 1.30pm.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with numerous drug offences including possessing a prohibited drug and supplying a prohibited drug.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, from Tweed Heads Local Area Command said yesterday's discovery was a reminder of the risks associated with ingesting prohibited drugs.

"Every time you consume illicit drugs, you are putting your life at risk as there is no quality control,” he said.

"These drugs have been outlawed for a reason - they are very dangerous. The criminals who supply illicit drugs don't care about your health; they only care about making money.

"Anyone who is considering taking illicit drugs should stop to consider the possible consequences and not do it. It's a gamble with your life that's just not worth taking.”

The man was refused bail to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today (Friday, May 5).

Inquiries are continuing.