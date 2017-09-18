Tweed man's jacket is gaining global appeal

Tweed Heads resident Blayde McKay is about to launch a Kickstarter campaign for his new jacket design. He was inspired to manufacture his own line of jackets after struggling to find high-quality products in stores.

Tweed Heads resident Blayde McKay is about to launch a Kickstarter campaign for his new jacket design. He was inspired to manufacture his own line of jackets after struggling to find high-quality products in stores. Scott Powick

IT'S the tale of two jackets.

Tweed Heads resident Blayde McKay was on a family holiday with hopes of replacing his beloved decade-old jacket but never expected it would lead to an entrepreneurial journey in the heady world of fashion.

"My old green jacket, I got it when I first joined the Navy in Sydney and had it for probably 10 years,” the Tweed Heads resident said.

"It started to get pretty grubby after about eight years.”

Mr McKay's wife, family and friends had been encouraging him to replace the old favourite for quite some time, but he couldn't find a jacket that was just right. So, while visiting China with his wife (from Shanghai) and two-year-old son, Mr McKay decided to connect with a clothing designer.

"I just couldn't replace that green jacket so when we went to China I thought I'd make my own,” he said.

"I found a garment designer to help me.”

Mr McKay said a sketch of his old jacket, with some significant alterations, helped the clothing maker with the design.

"The fabric was pretty similar, a sturdy canvas material but it was a longer version of the jacket,” he said.

He was living in Sydney at the time, and Perth before that, where the climate is more conducive to heavy jackets.

But it's New Yorkers that have been the most attracted to his plans to launch his own label.

"Winter can be just such a horrible time of year and a jacket sort of gets you out of the house, it's like your second home,” he said.

"When you've got a nice comfy jacket on you can go anywhere. It's something I feel is really important.”

Launching a Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign this week, Mr McKay has already had a strong response from fans eager to get their hands on the jacket.

"The lead-up's been really good. I've got about 400 followers on Facebook now and... the US is really liking it. Most of my followers are from New York,” he said.

With the Kickstarter campaign, he will gather financial backers who don't have to commit unless he reaches a goal that makes the venture feasible.

The jacket will be released through his new label, Daiyeh.

More details: facebook.com/DAIYEHAPPAREL.