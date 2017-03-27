28°
News

Tweed markets on public exhibit

Aisling Brennan
| 27th Mar 2017 3:14 PM
Tweed Shire Council has put its market policy on public exhibition.
Tweed Shire Council has put its market policy on public exhibition. Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily Ne

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council is seeking expressions of interest for a new operation of Tweed's seven community markets for a period of three years, starting July 1.

Mayor Katie Milne said the public could also offer suggestions about the draft market policy currently on exhibition.

"Our new market guidelines encourage our market operators to provide even more opportunities for cultural and community experiences, and to become showcases for sustainable practices to further enhance their reputation and appeal,” she said.

Interested parties can make a submission for one or more of the existing markets and existing operators are also encouraged to apply.

An information session for existing and interested operators will be held at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Monday, April 3 from 10.30am.

Expressions of interest close on Tuesday, April 18.

Contact council's Environmental Health Section for further information on (02) 6670 2400 or TSC@tweed.nsw.gov.au.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  markets tweed shire council

Kingscliff team bunkers down in wait for cyclone

Kingscliff team bunkers down in wait for cyclone

Tweed hockey team bunkering down as their pre-season bonding session on the Barrier Reef is disrupted by Cyclone Debbie.

Man hit as car veers onto footpath and dining area

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

MAN in hospital in a serious condition after a car runs off road.

Tweed markets on public exhibit

Tweed Shire Council has put its market policy on public exhibition.

Share you opinion on the new policy.

Cabarita man facing charges of indecent assault

Police have arrested a man.

MAN allegedly made sexually explicit remarks towards paramedics.

Local Partners

Tweed markets on public exhibit

Expressions of interest are open until April 18.

Busiest month on record for the Gold Coast Airport

Airport had its busiest month on record

GOLD Coast Airport has busiest month on record.

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

IT’S been nine weeks and the team at MKR have positioned themselves as the best gossipy soap opera around. But this week they shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis and Toby Francis.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

A Golden Opportunity

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Auction

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $440,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 4:00 - 5:00pm NSW DST AUCTION SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 5:00PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 2:00 - 2:30PM QLD Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 1 435,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST * Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!