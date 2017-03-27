Tweed markets on public exhibit

Tweed Shire Council has put its market policy on public exhibition.

TWEED Shire Council is seeking expressions of interest for a new operation of Tweed's seven community markets for a period of three years, starting July 1.

Mayor Katie Milne said the public could also offer suggestions about the draft market policy currently on exhibition.

"Our new market guidelines encourage our market operators to provide even more opportunities for cultural and community experiences, and to become showcases for sustainable practices to further enhance their reputation and appeal,” she said.

Interested parties can make a submission for one or more of the existing markets and existing operators are also encouraged to apply.

An information session for existing and interested operators will be held at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Monday, April 3 from 10.30am.

Expressions of interest close on Tuesday, April 18.

Contact council's Environmental Health Section for further information on (02) 6670 2400 or TSC@tweed.nsw.gov.au.