18°
News

Tweed Mayor: Time now for climate action

Mayor Katie Milne | 21st Jul 2017 6:17 AM
WARNING: The Ecocity World Summit outlined the terrifying effects of climate change already playing out across the globe, including our very own Cyclone Debbie which caused widespread flooding in March.
WARNING: The Ecocity World Summit outlined the terrifying effects of climate change already playing out across the globe, including our very own Cyclone Debbie which caused widespread flooding in March. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MAYORAL MESSAGE with Katie Milne

I HAVE just had an incredible experience attending a three-day Ecocity World Summit in Melbourne where hundreds of people from all around the world gathered to combat climate change.

Former American deputy president Al Gore gave a terrifying visual rendition of the multitude of natural disasters exacerbated by climate change that are already impacting our world, including our very own Cyclone Debbie.

He explained how increased temperatures and heatwaves, now five-times more frequent in Australia, are heating our land and oceans, causing mass evaporation, and creating what they now refer to as flying rivers in the sky and literally bombs of rain.

He showed people getting stuck crossing melting roads, vehicles sinking in the bitumen, fires in the Arctic, whole mountain sides and villages washed away, and a heart-wrenching image of a woman clawing her way out of a mudslide.

He spoke of the 20 million people in Africa now nearing starvation, and the rise of ISIS after the droughts in Syria that brought 1.5 million rural people into the city on top of the 1.5 million refugees from the Iraq war. The poor are being hit the hardest as always.

As Al Gore said, "Mother Nature is screaming at us.” Thankfully many people are finally hearing.

Solar jobs have become the fastest growing jobs in the US and green technology is coming on line exponentially faster than ever predicted.

Despite President Trump reneging on the Paris Climate Change agreement, American states are committed to becoming carbon neutral without him.

Trump was described as "the last shout out of the old world”. The Vatican has pledged to become the first carbon neutral country.

The Junior Lord Mayor of Melbourne said: "To be clean and green - that is my dream”.

Our economies are strongly biased towards growth rather than sustainable development.

We need to insist our governments develop much greener planning and stop wasting our resources on playthings instead of investing to keep our planet safe in this time of crisis. A clear message of the conference was that we must prioritise resources to protect our forests above our built environment to tackle this logically, and that we must green our cities.

Heatwaves cost Melbourne $10 million a week in lost retail sales alone and construction shuts down when it hits 35 degrees.

There was also a strong social justice message to not just combat climate change but to make a more just world for all with a more inclusive economy, "leaving no one and no place behind”.

We are at a momentous time in history. Out of this crisis we have the opportunity to create a much more humane and democratic world.

Communities need to organise and take responsibility in a big way if this is to happen though.

We are in for a hell of a journey and everyone needs to get on board and reprioritise.

* Mayor Katie Milne contributes a monthly column for the Tweed Daily News. She can be contacted at kmilne@tweed.nsw.gov.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  climate change tweed flood 2017 tweed mayor katie milne tweed shire council

Tradie who fell 20m has feet amputated

Tradie who fell 20m has feet amputated

THE Gold Coast father who fell 20m from a Varsity Lakes worksite last week has had his feet amputated.

Calling it quits on the airwaves

SURF GIANT: Former world longboard champion Andy Mac hitting his beloved waves.

Andy Mac retiring from radio to focus on writing

Butcher is dancing to give cancer the chop

Tweed Dancing with the Stars: Jane Kuhle and Terry Sly will be hard to beat.

Dancing with the Stars to raise money for cancer

'More than just a cheese toastie'

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Fred's Place acting services manager Anthony Moerman in the kitchen of the facility.

Fred's Place helping the homeless with the small things that count

Local Partners

Superheroes to dive in for palliative care

Help raise much needed funds for the Tweed Palliative Support.

40 YEARS MISSING: Was Narelle Cox murdered by Ivan Milat?

ABOVE: Narelle, centre, in Year 12. The popular Grafton High School student excelled in sport.

Cox family never had a funeral for Narelle. Her body never found.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

CHESTER Bennington, the lead singer of band Linkin Park, has died. He had long been open about his battles with drugs and alcohol.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

OJ loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Sublime Living in a Superb Location!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

INSPECT PROPERTY BY APPOINTMENT On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

Spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal touches

2/18 Toolona Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 2 1 2 $399,000

Privately positioned within a short stroll of Banora Shopping Village this spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

The Perfect Lifestyle In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 12:00 -12:30PM A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."