Tweed Midwives Group Practice celebrate their first baby

HAPPY FAMILY: Jamie and Nathan Millard with their new baby, Emme and her big sister Pippa.

THE new Tweed Midwifery Group Practice (TMGP) has welcomed the birth of its first baby.

Born on April 27, Emme Millard claimed the precious title of the first baby born with the assistance of the TMGP, which formed earlier this year.

Emme's mother Jamie Millard joined the TMGP at 36 weeks into her pregnancy and said she enjoyed the constant care on offer.

"It was the best decision I could have made, and my experience has been so positive,” Ms Millard said.

"I contacted my midwife, Pam, as I was going into labour and felt so comforted seeing a familiar face when I arrived at the hospital.”

As part of the program, women receive care from the same midwife before, during and after the birth of their baby, while at hospital and after returning home.

"I have felt so supported, rested and comfortable being at home in my own space with my family, and this was only made possible by the TMGP,” Ms Millard said.