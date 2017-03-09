Tweed mother helps others better understand disabilities

Department of Family and Community Services Deputy Secretary of ageing disability and home care Jim Longley and award winner Damon Taylor.

A TWEED resident is helping others learn more about caring for people with disabilities by using their smart phone.

Damon Taylor has received praise from the Department of Family and Community Services (FACS) for her Care for Me app, which she developed to improve the care of her 10-year-old son with severe cerebral palsy.

Winning the 2017 Excellence in person-centred service provision award, Ms Damon said the app, which uses video and photographs to help others provide the best care, was an excellent tool for both the carer and patient.

"There are little things my husband and I have taken as the best practice for caring for our son,” Ms Taylor said.

"Even putting his boots and cutting his nails is tricky. But when we've got it right, we put it on the video (for the app) so when a carer needs to know how do something they can watch the video or read our notes.”

FACS Deputy Secretary of Ageing Disability and Home Care Jim Longley said apps like Care for Me will become a great asset.

"We want to ensure that the aspirations of the NDIS - meaningful inclusion, real choice and control - will be realised for people with disability,” Mr Longley said.

"Damon should be celebrated for being creative and innovative in her development of the 'Care for Me' app.”