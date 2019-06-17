Tweed MP encourages schools to take part

MEMBER for Tweed Geoff Provest is encouraging preschools across the region to apply for the NSW Government's $4 million Capital Works Grants program, which is now open for applications.

The program is aimed at building new facilities for primary schools across the state, as well as expanding existing services.

Mr Provest said this funding is part of the NSW Government's $42.1 million investment and said he encouraged primary schools in his area to apply.

"There are more children attending 600 hours of preschool in NSW than ever before,” Mr Provest said.

"This is why, as a Government, we need to support services to ensure the appropriate infrastructure is in place to accommodate for the growing number of enrolments in preschools.”

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said this round of grants will accommodate for an additional 230 preschool places across the State.

"Through the creation of more preschool places, even more children in NSW will have access to a top-quality early childhood education, which will set them up for life,” Ms Mitchell said.

"This Government knows how important an early childhood education is on a child's emotional, social and cognitive development, so it is crucial we support services to nurture kids to be the best they can be in the years before school.”

The Start Strong Capital Works Grants program is open to all not-for-profit community preschools in NSW and can be used to build new services, extend or renovate existing services, or respond to crisis situations.

Applications will be open until early August and can be submitted via SmartyGrants.

For more information, visit the Department of Education website.