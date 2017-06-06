21°
News

Tweed MP says locals to benefit from housing package

Mitchell Crawley | 6th Jun 2017 1:04 PM
FAIR GO: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a housing affordability package.
FAIR GO: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a housing affordability package. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HOUSING affordability reforms that could save first homebuyers almost $35,000 are being applauded by local MP Geoff Provest who says they will give people in the Tweed "a fair go”.

His comments followed last week's announcement of a State Government package aimed at helping people afford to buy homes.

Mr Provest said the reforms could save first homebuyers up to $34,360 and would now apply to both existing and new homes. Stamp duty on lenders mortgage insurance, often required by banks, will also be abolished.

"While there are no easy solutions when it comes to housing affordability, residents who are saving to own their own home in Tweed will benefit greatly from these reforms,” Mr Provest said.

"Stamp duty is a hurdle for first home buyers across Tweed, so to give residents a fair go we will abolish stamp duty for all first home buyers on properties costing up to $650,000 and provide stamp duty discounts on properties up to $800,000.

"This means many first homebuyers will not be paying stamp duty at all in Tweed.

He said the changes to stamp duty and support for new infrastructure would make regional Australia an even more attractive place for people to live, work and play.

"These are just some of the measures we are introducing to give local first homebuyers a fair go.”

More information on the NSW Government's housing affordability package can be found at: www.nsw.gov.au/housingaffordability/

Meanwhile, the State Government has announced $20 million in funding as part of the 2017-18 NSW Budget to keep people off the streets by helping them into temporary homes.

Social Housing Minister Pru Goward said there had been an increase in people sleeping rough on the streets.

"This funding means we can provide an extra 120 places to those across NSW who are in desperate need of accommodation and support and place them on a path that will not involve worrying about their safety at night,” she said. "In addition to housing, we will ensure there are wraparound support services that our clients need to keep their housing.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  geoff provest gladys berejiklian housing affordability tweed shire council

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

A WILD brawl in Knox Park has ended in tragedy.

Find out what Tweed Shire Council is doing this week

Tweed Regional Art Gallery.

Council has a number of projects coming up.

Tweed MP says locals to benefit from housing package

FAIR GO: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a housing affordability package.

MP Geoff Provest says reforms give people in the Tweed "a fair go”.

Plenty of space for business in Tweed Heads

SHARING IDEAS: Rossco Paddison is inviting entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Creating a place for business to blossom.

Local Partners

Find out what Tweed Shire Council is doing this week

The Tweed Regional Gallery will be installing solar panels.

Bionic ears on their way

Audiologist Helen Court has been fitted with a cochlear implant herself Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

$2.83m 'bionic ear' upgrade for public patients

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

Find out what Tweed Shire Council is doing this week

Tweed Regional Art Gallery.

Council has a number of projects coming up.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 35m of Tweed River Frontage and Direct Deepwater Access

22 Sandpiper Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 11:30AM - 12:00PM An exceptional lifestyle opportunity awaits in this brick and tile waterfront residence. Offering...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $330,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

Renovator with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 3:00 - 3:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - TLC Required

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $575,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 Auction Saturday...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Single Level Brick and Tile Home Close to all Amenities

6 Firetail Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 2 $575,000

The home offers four bedrooms, main with ceiling fans and built in wardrobes, while the main has the added benefit of an ensuite and large walk in...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!