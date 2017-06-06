Tweed MP says locals to benefit from housing package

HOUSING affordability reforms that could save first homebuyers almost $35,000 are being applauded by local MP Geoff Provest who says they will give people in the Tweed "a fair go”.

His comments followed last week's announcement of a State Government package aimed at helping people afford to buy homes.

Mr Provest said the reforms could save first homebuyers up to $34,360 and would now apply to both existing and new homes. Stamp duty on lenders mortgage insurance, often required by banks, will also be abolished.

"While there are no easy solutions when it comes to housing affordability, residents who are saving to own their own home in Tweed will benefit greatly from these reforms,” Mr Provest said.

"Stamp duty is a hurdle for first home buyers across Tweed, so to give residents a fair go we will abolish stamp duty for all first home buyers on properties costing up to $650,000 and provide stamp duty discounts on properties up to $800,000.

"This means many first homebuyers will not be paying stamp duty at all in Tweed.

He said the changes to stamp duty and support for new infrastructure would make regional Australia an even more attractive place for people to live, work and play.

"These are just some of the measures we are introducing to give local first homebuyers a fair go.”

More information on the NSW Government's housing affordability package can be found at: www.nsw.gov.au/housingaffordability/

Meanwhile, the State Government has announced $20 million in funding as part of the 2017-18 NSW Budget to keep people off the streets by helping them into temporary homes.

Social Housing Minister Pru Goward said there had been an increase in people sleeping rough on the streets.

"This funding means we can provide an extra 120 places to those across NSW who are in desperate need of accommodation and support and place them on a path that will not involve worrying about their safety at night,” she said. "In addition to housing, we will ensure there are wraparound support services that our clients need to keep their housing.”