Tweed mum scratches $10,000 winning ticket

Newsagency staff are excited to have sold another winning ticket. Contributed

A TWEED Heads mum is counting her lucky stars after a last minute decision to buy a scratchie ticket left her $10,000 richer.

The Tweed Heads mum, who has asked to remain anonymous, bought the $1.10 Instant Scratch-Its ticket at Tweed City News in Tweed City Shopping Centre to cheer herself up after a stressful day.

"I honestly had had the day from hell. I have two children and they were misbehaving so I decided to go to the shops,” she told NSW Lotteries .

"Would you be believe I bought this ticket myself? I had no intention of going to the newsagency, but I saw it was open and at the last minute I just decided to go in and get a ticket.

"I scratched it there and I saw the $10,000. I was in shock. I told the lady 'I think I'm hallucinating, but can you check this for me?'.

"It was the most bizarre day - just how everything worked out.

"I thanked my kids for being naughty. If they'd have been behaved, the day wouldn't have turned out like it did.

"It's life-changing for us. We're so grateful. can't believe it still. It feels like I've been in this dream and I keep waking up thinking 'did that really happen?”

A Tweed Heads mum has won $10,000 with this winning scratchie. Contributed

The family have decided to escape the heat by treating themselves to a holiday in New Zealand and will also install air-conditioning in their home.

"We've been wanting air conditioning for so long,” she said.

"I've been saying to my husband 'oh my goodness, we can't live another summer like this - we have to save some money for air conditioning'. The next week, this happens.

"I'm still counting my lucky stars.”

Tweed City News customers have been on a winning streak in recent months, with two Division One Lotto tickets being sold in-store last year.

Tweed City News staff member Julie Eastgate said there was huge excitement in the store about selling another big winning ticket.

"It's been a while since we sold a big one like this so it's great to have another Instant Scratch-Its win for our customer,” she said.

"We've been telling everyone. It's great news and we wish the winner all the very best with her prize.”