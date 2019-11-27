Tweed mum’s little ‘rock star’ cuts her locks for kids

ROCK STAR: Shelby Probst, 8, holding her hair after she had 35cm chopped off for charity Hair with Heart. The children's charity sends donated hair to specialised wig makers to make wigs for children who have suffered hair loss through illness or a medical condition.

A CONVERSATION between a mother and daughter has led to an incredible act of bravery.

Danya Ottery come across a Facebook post promoting a charity that donates wigs to children who have lost their hair through illness.

Ms Ottery showed the post to her daughter Shelby Probst, 8, and explained that some children get sick and lose their hair.

“I told her when kids lose their hair, sometimes they can get a wig with real hair,” Ms Ottery said.

“She was so excited to help.”

From there, Ms Ottery set up a donation page through the charity Hair with Heart, and posted the link on her social media account.

“Within 24 hours of creating a fundraising account, Shelby raised $975,” she said.

“She’s a little rock star.”

Shelby Probst's long blonde hair before she had exactly 35cm cut off for children's charity Hair with Heart.

Last Friday, Shelby had more than 30cm of hair cut off by the ladies at Studio Eleven Salon in Tweed Heights.

Ms Ottery said it was Shelby’s second ever haircut after her last trip to the hairdresser was when she was three.

She said Shelby was nervous to go school on Monday with her new bob-style haircut but her friends thought it was “amazing”.

“They were all really cute,” she said.

“Her family love it. We all think she looks very grown up.”

After the big chop, Ms Ottery and Shelby went to the post office where she proudly bundled her hair into ziplock bags ready to post to Hair with Heart headquarters.

Ms Ottery said Shelby “really understood she made an impact” and the act of kindness would motivate her to do charity work in the future.

To donate to Shelby’s fundraising page, visit hairwithheart.blackbaud-sites.com/