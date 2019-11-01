Tweed mums trying to make uniform shopping easy

Jane Anderson and Ginny Hopkins are trying to make uniform shopping easier.

Jane Anderson and Ginny Hopkins are trying to make uniform shopping easier.

THE END of the school year is fast approaching and with that, the new season of buying school uniforms is about to begin.

With students graduating, moving schools or simply growing out of their uniforms, a pair of Tweed mothers have begun a new website to help people transfer second-hand uniforms efficiently.

Jane Anderson and Ginny Hopkins started School Uniform Trading, with the hope providing a platform for parents to buy and sell uniforms.

“As two school-mums we were so over purchasing uniforms and our boys wearing them for a couple of terms and then giving them away or trying to list on the hundreds of buy, swap, sell options out there,” Mrs Anderson said.

“Kids grow like baby giraffes and parents are all time poor these days.

“It makes sense to go onto one website to find everything you want there.”

The website has already started to branch out into other aspects, including stationary and a guide for after-school-care.

Mrs Hopkins said the start-up business women had high ambitions for their new website.

“We are hoping to create a one stop school shop for families,” she said.

“We hope people come to us to find a professional service.”