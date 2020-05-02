Tweed museum pays photographic tribute to our firefighters

TWEED Regional Museum is honouring the work of local firefighters on International Firefighters Day on Monday with a pictorial display from the 2019-20 bushfire season.

A selection of the images will be shared online via the museum's social media pages to mark International Firefighters Day, which recognises the efforts and dedication of firefighters around the world and celebrates the work they do to keep communities safe.

"Our collection documents the good times, the not-so-good times and the many people, places and events that shape the Tweed," museum director Judy Kean said.

"We are really pleased to have been able to honour the work of local firefighters by adding a new collection of photographs from the Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade to our collection.

"These photographs are a first-hand record of the 2019-20 fire season, one of the worst on record, and it's important that images such as these are available for future generations to look back on."

More than 70 photographs taken by Cudgen brigade captain Troy Middle­brook and firefighter Damian Bray capture the hard work and dedication of the brigade members and far-north coast strike teams as they fight fires in the Northern Rivers at Myall Creek, Busby Flat and in the Bega Valley.

"It's like a large photo album being collated that allows all of us to live that small moment in time and witness people in our community acting selflessly for the betterment of others," Mr Middlebrook said.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne acknowledged the significant impact the fires had on the local community and the important work of the museum in documenting these historic and heroic moments.

"The museum is also working to document what we are all going through now during our current challenge - living with Covid-19," Cr Milne said.

"As terrible as they are, these disasters are significant in highlighting and bringing out the best in our community.

"These extraordinary acts of selflessness, generosity and bravery leave a lasting legacy that shapes the very foundations of what makes our community spirit so beautiful."

Visit the museum online at www.museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au.