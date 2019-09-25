Tweed Museum will close for new display to be built

The newest display at the Tweed Museum will unveil the region's rich history. Picture: Supplied

TAKING two months to build and encompassing the history of the region, next year’s display at the Tweed Regional Museum will be one to see.

Scheduled to open in January, the Land, Life, Culture, will be a new and interactive permanent display introducing visitors to the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Tweed.

It will be the largest project the museum at Murwillumbah has undertaken since its redevelopment in 2014.

Financial support through Restart NSW funding as will as private donations, has allowed the project to go ahead according to the museum’s director, Judy Kean.

“We’re drawing on the expertise of key council staff to tell the story of the Tweed’s biodiversity,” Ms Kean said.

“This knowledge — and that of local Aboriginal people, who are sharing their stories of places around the Tweed — is a crucial part of the project.

“The Tweed’s natural coastline, wetlands and forests, lush pastoral and farm land, the entire basin of the Tweed River, and mountainous regions are located within one of the largest natural erosion calderas in the world, shaped by dynamic forces over millions of years.

“Indigenous cultural knowledge of this landscape, bequeathed through oral tradition from generation to generation, embodies and preserves the relationship to the land.

“Landscape, and the cultural knowledge embedded in it is dynamic, and continues to respond to change and that’s the story we’re telling.”

The display will provide visitors with a comprehensive introduction to landscape formation; how it has shaped life in the valley, and continues to do so.

The Museum will close to the public from Monday, November 25, o accommodate building works and installation of the display.