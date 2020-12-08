Menu
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions
Tweed night works to explore noise reduction options on M1

Jessica Lamb
8th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
DRIVERS are advised two of the three north bound lanes of the Pacific Mwy at Chinderah will be closed for night works tonight.

The overnight investigations will look for options to reduce traffic noise from Barneys Point Bridge.

The lanes will be closed from 7pm tonight to 5am tomorrow and two of the three southbound lanes will be closed from 7pm on tomorrow to 5am on Thursday.

Work involves testing the depth of asphalt at various locations on the bridge as part of measures to reduce noise and provide motorists with a smoother ride.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

There will also be occasional closures of up to five minutes of all southbound or northbound lanes, which may impact travel times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

