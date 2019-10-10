Tweed nurse receives high honour

YEARS of dedication and selfless hard work have been recognised for one of Tweed Hospital’s standout nurses.

Sally Smith was one of 13 nurses and midwives across NSW acknowledged for the contribution to the state’s health system during the Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

Ms Smith was nominated for her colleagues for her strong team and work ethic, her excellent ability to build positive rapport with patients, and for being a role model on the wards.

Her award for Excellence in Nursing Graduate was only possible through the support of her peers according to Ms Smith.

“I was honoured to be named as a finalist and to have been announced as the winner was very unexpected and thrilling at the same time,” he said.

“Graduate nursing is a challenging yet rewarding experience, and to have my efforts

recognised at this level by my peers and senior management is a little overwhelming,”

“I am looking forward to a long and rewarding career with NSW Health and am excited to see what the future holds.”