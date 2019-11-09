Menu
June Skimmings, Gerry Lindeman, Danielle Barrett, Ann James and Dean Anderson at the RSPCA, Tweed Heads. Picture: Richard Mamando.
Community

Tweed op shop revamped and ready for business

Jodie Callcott
9th Nov 2019 8:00 AM

RENOVATIONS of the RSPCA Tweed Heads Op Shop have finished and they are open for business.

The grand opening of the Boyd St store on Wednesday attracted plenty of shoppers who were keen for a bargain.

RSPCA NSW volunteer manager Jodie Eldridge said the upgrade provided volunteers and shoppers a freshly painted, organised environment.

Ms Eldridge said they still offered the same good-quality items at reasonable prices.

“It’s all freshly painted and had a makeover and everything’s visually pleasing,” Ms Eldridge said.

“We have formal wear, women’s clothing and a large range of homewares and knick-knacks that are all heavily discounted.

“We had one lady in this morning who was very happy because she bought a very expensive pair of Dr Martens (shoes) for $20.”

She said it was important for RSPCA NSW to have a store in Tweed Heads so people could still support animal welfare.

Just some of the many ware available at the newly renovated RSPCA Tweed Heads Op Shop. Picture: Richard Mamando
Just some of the many ware available at the newly renovated RSPCA Tweed Heads Op Shop. Picture: Richard Mamando

“We don’t have a shelter in Tweed Heads, so it’s important to have a presence here to let people know they’re still helping and contributing to animal welfare by supporting the store.”

Ms Eldridge said RSPCA NSW relied on good quality donations to raise funds for animal welfare, but urged people to avoid “dumping” goods they can’t sell.

“We try to go with the rule of thumb; would you give it to a friend? And if not, it’s not something we can sell,” she said.

“Paying for rubbish removal takes away from animal welfare.”

More than 30 volunteers work at the store but Ms Eldridge said they were looking for more so they could extend their opening hours.

She said they needed volunteers to fill the afternoon shift to keep the store open until 4pm.

For more information about volunteering, visit rspcansw.org.au.

