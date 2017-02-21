27°
News

Tweed Oztag juniors excel

Daniel McKenzie | 21st Feb 2017 5:30 PM
Oztag Queensland State Cup Country and Barbarians' representatives Harvey Moase and Cedar Johnston training at Cudgen.
Oztag Queensland State Cup Country and Barbarians' representatives Harvey Moase and Cedar Johnston training at Cudgen. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED juniors are leading the charge for state supremacy after being named in inaugural elite Oztag representative sides.

After 500-odd games played by 154 teams - including five from the Tweed - from under-10s to 15s at the Oztag Junior State Cup in Brisbane last month, selectors have formed three zone representative sides to compete in a Queensland Oztag tri-series first.

Elite Tweed players will fill Country Mavericks' sides to take on city-based counterparts the Centurions, plus a combination of city and country players who'll join forces for Barbarians' sides.

While City sides have traditionally dominated representative carnivals, Queensland Oztag development officer Brett Tyson says the margin is narrowing and he expected Country sides to be pushing their metropolitan competitors.

"Traditionally, bigger venues have flourished, but there's a lot of venues coming into contention,” he said.

"Kids starting in under-9s, etc, are coming through the grades with a strong awareness, so they seem to be the ones pushing the boundaries and bringing other (areas) into contention.”

Tyson said while Country and City were the main sides, the depth of talent playing in the State Cup meant that the Barbarians' side could be equally as talented.

In some cases, they'll be just as strong as City and Country,” he said.

The tri-series will be held on the Sunshine Coast on June 18 and a jersey presentation will get competition under way.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  junior sports oztag oztag australia queensland sport tweed tweed sport

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Tweed Oztag juniors excel

Tweed Oztag juniors excel

Tweed Oztag juniors selected for Queensland tri-series

Sign on day for netball season

Tweed Netball Association's sign on day is on Saturday, February 25

"We can certainly accommodate more”

Students steer towards uni plan

UNI TALKS: Southern Cross University ambassador Avalon Price at Banora Point High School.

Southern Cross University student shares her story.

Take a tram to Mooball

NON-STOP: Plans for the Byron Light Rail could include the tram travelling into the Tweed Shire.

Byron link could travel to Mooball.

Local Partners

Take a tram to Mooball

Catching a tram from Mooball to Bryon could become a reality.

MP says Surfside reviewing services but no changes

Surfside Buslines is reviewing its services.

TWEED MP moves to allay fears important bus routes to be cut.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

BIG RIDE: Matt to bring out smiles for Smiddy

LONG WAY ROUND: Matt Muir raises his bike in triumph on his ride last year.

Fundraiser at Yamba Shores Tavern ahead of 800km charity ride

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

AFTER being dumped on his wedding day, this Married At First Sight groom has been mercilessly rejected again. It was excruciating.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Rare Opportunity - Original Tugun Cottage with Huge Potential

32 Monash Street, Tugun 4224

House 2 1 1 $450,000

Located in a lovely neighbourhood in the heart of the beachside town Tugun is this much-loved original cottage - High set home with two bedrooms and one...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Live In or Let Out!

2/7 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Under Contract

Here you will enjoy stylish living at its best in this low maintenance home designed to maximise living space and minimise the upkeep. This family friendly area is...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Under Contract

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

The One That I Want!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

Beautifully presented and intelligently designed this absolutely stunning, renovated family home is located in a prestigious, sought after southern Gold Coast...

Welcome To Dreamtime

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25th February 10:00 - 10:30am QLD Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Get Moo-ving to Mooball

The old Pacific Highway and Murwillumbah railway line cut a parrallel path throughThe thriving village of Mooball , looking North East towards Murwillumbah and Mount Warning.

An expansion plan has been approved.

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!