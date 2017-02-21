Tweed Oztag juniors excel

TWEED juniors are leading the charge for state supremacy after being named in inaugural elite Oztag representative sides.

After 500-odd games played by 154 teams - including five from the Tweed - from under-10s to 15s at the Oztag Junior State Cup in Brisbane last month, selectors have formed three zone representative sides to compete in a Queensland Oztag tri-series first.

Elite Tweed players will fill Country Mavericks' sides to take on city-based counterparts the Centurions, plus a combination of city and country players who'll join forces for Barbarians' sides.

While City sides have traditionally dominated representative carnivals, Queensland Oztag development officer Brett Tyson says the margin is narrowing and he expected Country sides to be pushing their metropolitan competitors.

"Traditionally, bigger venues have flourished, but there's a lot of venues coming into contention,” he said.

"Kids starting in under-9s, etc, are coming through the grades with a strong awareness, so they seem to be the ones pushing the boundaries and bringing other (areas) into contention.”

Tyson said while Country and City were the main sides, the depth of talent playing in the State Cup meant that the Barbarians' side could be equally as talented.

In some cases, they'll be just as strong as City and Country,” he said.

The tri-series will be held on the Sunshine Coast on June 18 and a jersey presentation will get competition under way.