Tweed pain program wins state award, slashes need for surgery

AN INITIATIVE to help patients reduce knee and hip pain has won an award at the 2019 NSW Health Awards.

My Aching Joints won the inaugural Secretary’s Award for Value Based Healthcare.

The project provided care to patients to improve their joint pain and function while removing the need for surgery.

It was developed in collaboration with North Coast Primary Health Network and was led by Chris Hanna, Dr Jason Tsung, Dr Brett Lynam, Luke Schultz and Evan Bryant.

The team targeted patient’s health and lifestyle factors like weight loss and physical activity to reduce joint pain and improve function.

Participating patients self-managed their physical activity program and were kept informed on their treatment through a single point of contact between their physiotherapists, GPs and orthopedic surgeons.

Project leader Chris Hanna said he and the team were thrilled to have received statewide recognition.

“This project has been a huge success in the Tweed Valley, so to receive this award at a state level is a huge bonus for us,” Mr Hanna said.

“It also gives us an even better foundation for rolling out this program statewide in the future.

“We emphasise patient empowerment through helping them to better understand joint pain.

“This, combined with ongoing support from clinicians reduces the need for surgery in most cases.”