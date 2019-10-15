Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AWARD WINNING: NSW Health Secretary Elizabeth Koff, Dr Brett Lynam, Evan Bryant, Chris Hanna and Minister for Health Brad Hazzard.
AWARD WINNING: NSW Health Secretary Elizabeth Koff, Dr Brett Lynam, Evan Bryant, Chris Hanna and Minister for Health Brad Hazzard.
Community

Tweed pain program wins state award, slashes need for surgery

Jodie Callcott
15th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INITIATIVE to help patients reduce knee and hip pain has won an award at the 2019 NSW Health Awards.

My Aching Joints won the inaugural Secretary’s Award for Value Based Healthcare.

The project provided care to patients to improve their joint pain and function while removing the need for surgery.

It was developed in collaboration with North Coast Primary Health Network and was led by Chris Hanna, Dr Jason Tsung, Dr Brett Lynam, Luke Schultz and Evan Bryant.

The team targeted patient’s health and lifestyle factors like weight loss and physical activity to reduce joint pain and improve function.

Participating patients self-managed their physical activity program and were kept informed on their treatment through a single point of contact between their physiotherapists, GPs and orthopedic surgeons.

Project leader Chris Hanna said he and the team were thrilled to have received statewide recognition.

“This project has been a huge success in the Tweed Valley, so to receive this award at a state level is a huge bonus for us,” Mr Hanna said.

“It also gives us an even better foundation for rolling out this program statewide in the future.

“We emphasise patient empowerment through helping them to better understand joint pain.

“This, combined with ongoing support from clinicians reduces the need for surgery in most cases.”

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Festivals inquest recommends end to police drug operations

    premium_icon Festivals inquest recommends end to police drug operations

    News State coroner Harriet Grahame is set to recommend a dramatic reduction of police drug operations and the introduction of pill testing at music festivals.

    Time is running out to nominate your local hero

    Time is running out to nominate your local hero

    Community Now is the time to nominate an extraordinary person, sporting club or school who...

    New Tweed Link out now

    New Tweed Link out now

    Council News THE latest edition to the Tweed Link has been released by council

    Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    premium_icon Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    Cricket The premiers started the season against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday, and...