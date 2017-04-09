24°
Tweed Pallative Support Hospice volunteer recognised

Aisling Brennan
| 9th Apr 2017 10:55 AM
Thomas George awards Edna Gorton from the Tweed Palliative Support Op Shop, the 2017 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Award.
Thomas George awards Edna Gorton from the Tweed Palliative Support Op Shop, the 2017 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Award.

MURWILLUMBAH resident Edna Gorton has been awarded the New South Wales Seniors Festival local achievement award for her commitment to the Tweed Palliative Support Group.

Ms Gorton has managed the not-for-profit hospice op shop for 10 years and was presented with the award by Lismore MP Thomas George recently.

"(She's) respected by everyone and well known in the community for (her) effort to raise funds and commitment to this organisation,” Mr George said.

"Customers of Edna's are always greeted with a smile.

"She's always here with open arms to, not only serve people, but when it's an organisation like this you do get people that need assistance and Edna is always open to that. She's always got a kind word reinforcing her generous heart.”

Ms Gorton said she was shocked to receive the award and believed it was her staff who were the real winners.

"All the staff are absolutely wonderful and a big happy crew,” she said. "They all just walk in, do their own thing until it's all done and then there's all the happy customers.”

Mr George said he encouraged others to volunteer their time for the Tweed Palliative Support Group.

